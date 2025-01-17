In Memoriam: Hirant Gulian (1948-2025)

In Memoriam: Hirant Gulian (1948-2025)

Hirant Gulian passed away on January 13. He was 76.

Born in Dikranagerd to Gazaros and Samiran Gulian, Hirant grew up in Istanbul, where he attended Armenian school, served on the altar at the city’s Sts. Vartanantz Church, and began his profession as a jeweler. At the age of 18, he left Istanbul to begin a new life in America, settling in New York, where he immersed himself in the Armenian community, joining the Gomidas Choir and the Diocesan drama society.

In the 1980s, Hirant and his fellow Knight of Vartan member, the late Sam Azadian, led the committee to organize the first Times Square Genocide commemoration.

Hirant is survived by his wife Ruby and their children Anoush and Haig.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation hours will be held at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral (630 Second Avenue, New York City) on Monday, January 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., with the dahn gark (wake) service at 8 p.m.

The funeral service will take place at St. Vartan Cathedral on Tuesday, January 21, at 9 a.m. Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan will preside and deliver the eulogy.

Burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery (130-04 Horace Harding Expy, Flushing, NY) at 11:30 a.m.

Following the burial, the family invites all to join them in the Kavookjian Hall at St. Vartan Cathedral for “Hokejash” luncheon.