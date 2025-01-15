IN MEMORIAM: HIRANT GULIAN (1948-2025)

With profound sorrow, the Eastern Diocese mourns the loss of Hirant Gulian, a lifelong servant of the Armenian Church and an indispensable figure in our community life for the past half-century, who passed away on January 13, 2025. He was 76.

Born in Dikranagerd to Gazaros and Samiran Gulian, Hirant grew up in Istanbul, where he attended Armenian school and served on the altar at the city’s Sts. Vartanants Church. As a boy he began his apprenticeship under the jewelers Ohaness and Varujan Bahar, under whose tutelage he acquired his foundation in jewelry craftsmanship. At the age of 18, Hirant left Istanbul to begin a new life in America, settling in New York. His parents and siblings—Agop, Yervant, and Mary—joined him soon after.

Hirant quickly immersed himself in Armenian community life, joining the Gomidas Choir (in which he sang during the consecration of St. Vartan Cathedral) and the Diocesan drama society pioneered by Dr. Nishan Parlakian and Jack Antreassian.

In the ensuing decades, the name and reputation of Hirant Gulian became known to everyone familiar with Armenian life. Every major Armenian institution, and numerous smaller ones, benefited from his dedication and leadership. These included Holy Etchmiadzin; the Eastern Diocese; St. Leon Church; AGBU; Hye Doon; the Karabagh Committee; the Armenian-American Sport and Educational Center; the Armenian Radio Hour; various Armenian schools and youth groups; the Bolsa-Hye organizations; St. Giragos Church in Dikranakerd—among countless others.

He had a deep and abiding relationship with the Knights and Daughters of Vartan. It was among the Knights that Hirant found mentors for his early activism; and where, later, he would be recognized as an exemplary and visionary leader. In the 1980s, Hirant and his fellow Knight, the late Sam Azadian, led the pioneering committee that organized the first commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in Times Square.

More generally, Hirant was a highly respected deacon of the church; a devoted servant of the Armenian heritage; a patriot both to his adopted land of the United States and to his ancestral homeland of Armenia; a civic leader and advocate for justice; an honored businessman; and a beloved friend to countless individuals.

In his professional life as a jeweler, Hirant was known for bringing beauty and elegance into the world. But his most beautiful contributions in life came from his personal warmth, his generous heart, his gracious demeanor, and his genuine humility before God. These are the qualities that his friends and admirers will always fondly remember; they were the virtues that made Hirant beloved by all who knew him.

Even more touching were Hirant’s numerous acts of personal kindness and generosity—acts performed without any public fanfare, but simply for the sake of doing a good turn for another human being. It was a blessing to know such a man, and our community will always owe Hirant a profound debt of gratitude.

Now with his passing, our thoughts and prayers are with his beloved wife Ruby, and their children Anoush and Haig. May God grant them consolation in this time of grief.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation hours will be held at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral (630 Second Avenue, New York City) on Monday, January 20, from 6 to 9 p.m., with the dahn gark (wake) service at 8 p.m.

The funeral service will take place at St. Vartan Cathedral on Tuesday, January 21, at 9 a.m. Diocesan Primate Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan will preside and deliver the eulogy.

Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery (130-04 Horace Harding Expy., Flushing, NY) at 11:30 a.m. Following the burial, the family invites all to join them for a hokejash in Haik and Alice Kavookjian Auditorium of the St. Vartan Cathedral Complex.

May our risen Lord bless the spirit of His departed servant, and welcome Hirant Gulian into His eternal kingdom.