Message from Pastor Joseph Kassab, President of the Supreme Council of the Evangelical Community, representing the Protestant Churches of Syria and Lebanon

Dear Partners in Christ

Advent greetings from “Syria in transition”

With minimal bloodshed and surprising discipline, a political era in the history of the Syrian people has come to an end. This era was one that profoundly divided Syrians. Some feared change, as it brings an uncertain future, while others regarded any change as a better tomorrow. Some saw the mere existence of a state—any state—as a guarantor of security for its citizens, while others viewed the current state as an instrument of injustice, a hindrance to the freedom they longed for. Only a small segment of Syrians had benefited from the state and manipulated it domestically and internationally for personal gain. This group is from the past, awaiting a new dawn with the emergence of a broader political system.

This morning, opposition armed factions completed their takeover of the capital, Damascus, and began peacefully and cooperatively assuming control of official institutions from the Prime Minister. Since they entered Aleppo, the armed factions have taken care to issue reassurances to citizens, including minorities and Christians, urging them not to fear and affirming that no harm will come to them, as the aim of the operations is solely to overthrow the regime.

This morning, prayers in our churches were conducted as usual—albeit with limited attendance—because many people remain fearful. Most of the gunfire heard was celebratory rather than combative.

Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Syrians, including Christians, as they aspire to build a Syria where all citizens—regardless of religion, denomination, or faith—enjoy safety and security. This vision encompasses a state that embodies freedom, democracy, and shared governance, with peaceful transitions of power, devoid of violence. It envisions a state grounded in justice and the rule of law, where all citizens are treated equally, irrespective of their affiliations. Such a state of true citizenship would be free from outdated political and religious ideologies that no longer align with the principles of a modern, progressive state. It would be a state that heals the wounds of its people and restores them to their homeland and homes with dignity and pride.

The challenges of this new phase are numerous and require collaborative efforts to establish a state free from animosity, vengeance, and monopolization. This new phase calls for identifying common ground among all Syrians to chart a unified vision for the future of the nation. At the same time, Syrians must remain alert to avoid becoming pawns in the geopolitical games of nations pursuing their own interests.

Christians in Syria have always been advocates of peace and reconciliation. They refrained from engaging in violence during the years of conflict and were deeply troubled by the scenes of mutual bloodshed and violence that spanned 14 years. Their legacy is one of love and peace, which has sustained their presence for over 1,400 years alongside their Muslim compatriots. Power has never been their primary concern; rather, they have focused on their role and presence as agents of goodwill, serving as « salt and light » in a society they have been an integral part for more than two millennia. Their foremost aspiration is to secure their freedoms—freedom of worship, expression, and contribution to the construction of a modern, civil society characterized by tolerance and love.

We appeal to our partners who stood with us—and continue to do so—during the years of crisis to persist in their prayers for Syria and its people. We urge you to advocate for Syria’s future in your country, ensuring that this future becomes a sanctuary of safety, inclusion, and freedom for Christians to practice their faith without oppression or persecution. This is a time to stand in solidarity with the future of Christians in Syria we all aspire to see.

The path ahead will undoubtedly be challenging, but it cannot be navigated without our partnership in faith, prayer, and mutual support.

Christmas reminds us of the profound mystery of God incarnate as a child among us. While some, like Herod, sought to destroy Him, the Lord safeguarded Him until His mission was accomplished. May we strive to resemble the Holy Family, who nurtured and cared for Him, enabling Him to grow in “wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and people.”

In Christ’s Peace

Joseph

https://action-chretienne-orient.fr/message-du-pasteur-joseph-kassab-president-du-supreme-council-of-the-evangelical-community-representant-les-eglises-protestantes-de-syrie-et-du-liban-8-decembre-2024/