Guitar customized with Serj Tankian’s artwork put on auction

Julien’s Auctions presents a Gibson Les Paul Modern Studio electric guitar made in 2024 and customized with unique artwork from the original large-scale painting titled, “They’re Coming” by musician and artist Serj Tankian, well-known as the singer for American-Armenian metal band, System of a Down.

The same artwork was also used on the cover of the new benefit single, “I Can Breathe,” by Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson, with special guest performances by Duff McKagan and Slash.

The guitar has also been signed by Tankian, Slash, Duff McKagen, and Gibson CEO, Cesar Gueikian.

The guitar is expected to sell for between $6,000 and $8,000 at the auction on 17 December.

All proceeds from the auction of this guitar, as well as from the auction of a Serj Tankian signed limited-edition print of the same artwork, will benefit NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), through Gibson Gives.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/12/05/guitar-Serj-Tankian-auction/3086810