Trump to visit Paris to attend reopening of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral

Covadonga Asturias

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his attendance at the reopening, calling it an honor to witness the unveiling of the cathedral’s restoration. «President Emmanuel Macron has ensured Notre Dame is restored to its highest glory—and even beyond,» Trump wrote on social media.

(ZENIT News / Paris, 12.04.2024).- Paris is preparing for a historic moment as the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, devastated by a catastrophic fire in April 2019, reopens its doors on December 7 and 8. The much-anticipated ceremonies mark the completion of a meticulous five-year restoration effort, blending modernity with fidelity to its original grandeur.

Trump’s Surprise Visit to Paris

This unexpected declaration adds an international spotlight to the event, already drawing an impressive roster of global dignitaries, including nearly 50 heads of state. Tight security measures are in place, with the Île de la Cité closed off to the public, and approximately 6,000 security personnel deployed to manage the influx of attendees.

A Rebirth for the Ages

The reopening kicks off with a symbolic ceremony led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, who will strike the cathedral’s doors with his crozier, reminiscent of the Palm Sunday tradition of 1955. This act will herald the first sung prayers in Notre Dame since reconstruction began.

The cathedral’s famed organ, damaged but not destroyed in the fire, will accompany these hymns. The following day, on December 8—the Feast of the Immaculate Conception—Archbishop Ulrich will celebrate a solemn Mass attended by dignitaries, clergy, and the faithful from across the globe.

Over 170 bishops, including representatives of France’s dioceses and Eastern Catholic Churches, have been invited, alongside priests from each of Paris’s 106 parishes.

A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

While Notre Dame’s exterior remains true to its original Gothic vision, modern touches have made their way inside. Updates include a contemporary altar, a new reliquary for the Crown of Thorns, and a sleek baptismal font. These additions have sparked debate among preservationists and the faithful, but many have praised the balance achieved between honoring the past and embracing the future.

The restoration effort, costing approximately €700 million, exceeded fundraising goals by €140 million. Before the fire, Notre Dame attracted over 14 million annual visitors, and Paris officials anticipate a renewed surge in tourism following its reopening.

Papal Absence Raises Questions

Conspicuously absent from the celebrations will be Pope Francis, who declined President Macron’s invitation. Instead, Francis will visit the French island of Corsica a week later for a separate event. This decision has sparked speculation, with some viewing it as a missed opportunity for the Vatican to participate in one of the most significant moments in Catholic heritage in recent years.

Adding further complexity, the Pope is slated to create 21 new cardinals in Rome during the same weekend as Notre Dame’s reopening, underscoring the contrasting priorities of the Vatican and the French Church.

