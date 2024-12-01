Michael’s Pietà in the Vatican Basilica: security work completed to better admire it

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 12.01.2024).- The Vatican has unveiled the newly enhanced protective glass surrounding Michelangelo’s Pietà in St. Peter’s Basilica, a project that merges cutting-edge technology with artistic reverence. Completed as part of preparations for the Jubilee Year 2025, the updated glass enclosure redefines how visitors can experience one of the world’s most iconic sculptures.

A Revolution in Transparency and Protection

The new glass system, replacing its predecessor from 1973, is a marvel of engineering and design. Composed of nine advanced anti-shatter, bullet-resistant panels, it not only ensures heightened security but also provides unparalleled visual clarity. The replacement became essential due to the previous glass’s gradual loss of transparency and structural integrity over five decades.

Alberto Capitanucci, head of the technical team at the Fabbrica di San Pietro, explained that the updated system was meticulously designed to combine enhanced visibility with robust mechanical performance. Each panel, now 24.5 millimeters thick compared to the previous 19 millimeters, can withstand up to 26 hammer strikes, ensuring optimal protection against potential threats.

Moreover, the redesign has expanded the visible surface area, increasing the height and width of the glass panels. Visitors can now enjoy a «free view» of the sculpture with a 100% improvement in openness compared to the previous configuration.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The project, funded by a coalition of Italian companies and benefactors, reflects a harmonious balance between innovation and historical preservation. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, highlighted the spiritual significance of the work, emphasizing the sculpture’s role in inspiring peace and reconciliation.

“In today’s turbulent world, this masterpiece offers a profound message of hope,” Gambetti remarked. “The Virgin Mary presenting her son to humanity symbolizes the pathway to unity and harmony.”

Illuminating Michelangelo’s Masterpiece

The revitalization extends beyond the glass. The chapel now boasts a state-of-the-art lighting system, donated by Italian company iGuzzini. Designed to minimize glare and enhance the sculpture’s details, the new lighting accentuates the emotional depth of Michelangelo’s Pietà. This marble depiction of the Virgin Mary cradling the lifeless body of Christ, sculpted between 1498 and 1499, is the only work signed by the artist and remains a cornerstone of Renaissance artistry.

Preservation Amid Restoration

The restoration efforts weren’t limited to the Pietà. Scaffolding erected for the glass installation also allowed conservators to repair Giovanni Lanfranco’s 17th-century frescoes adorning the chapel’s ceiling. These rare Vatican frescoes, depicting scenes of Christ’s Passion and the Exaltation of the Cross, have been meticulously preserved, ensuring that every element of the chapel continues to inspire awe.

A Legacy of Security and Beauty

The original glass barrier was installed following a 1972 attack on the Pietà that left the Virgin’s face and arm damaged. This tragic event prompted the Vatican to take unprecedented measures to safeguard the sculpture. The new installation builds on this legacy, offering modern-day pilgrims a closer, unobstructed connection with the artwork while maintaining stringent security standards.

As the Jubilee Year approaches, the revitalized Pietà Chapel stands as a testament to the Vatican’s commitment to merging innovation with reverence. Visitors from around the globe can now gaze upon Michelangelo’s masterpiece in a setting that celebrates both its artistic brilliance and its spiritual resonance.

