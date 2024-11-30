Archbishop says protest movement in Armenia entered final stage

The Holy Struggle protest movement has entered the final stage, its leader Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan says.

In a Facebook live on Saturday, Galstanyan vowed to resume “in the near future” street protests aimed at ousting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and stopping his territorial concessions to Azerbaijan.

“Our struggle has reached its climax,” the cleric said, accusing the Armenian leadership of chasing material gains and power.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/30/protest-movement-Armenia/3084836