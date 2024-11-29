Hayastan Fund’s Annual Telethon Raises $13.6 Million in Donations

The annual telethon of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has raised donations and pledges worth over $13.6 million. Last year’s telethon raised $8.4 million, Director of the Fund Haykak Arshamyan said today.

The 27th telethon under the slogan ‘For You, Armenia’ was held on 28 November. The raised funds will be used to finance a set of strategic projects in 2023-2025 such as reconstruction and construction of drinking and irrigation water systems in border communities, construction of community health centres, placement of solar stations in schools, kindergartens and community centres in border communities, solar water heaters in homes of socially disadvantaged families in border communities, development of business skills of displaced Artsakh women.

Part of the funds will be used to fiancé 2 more full-scale projects in 2025-2026.

One of them is the construction of a residential settlement in Balahovit municipality, Kotayk province, for persons who suffered musculoskeletal problems during the 44-day war, in cooperation with the charity NGO ‘Soldier’s House’.

The second project envisages construction of a residential settlement in Gyumri for the Artsakh Cultural Heritage Centre and families of Artsakh carpet makers.

