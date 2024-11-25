The Western Armenia Weekly Magazine Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

“Western Armenia” weekly newspaper honorably celebrates the anniversary of its one-year activity by publishing the 52nd anniversary edition.

This special edition features an iconic and inspiring cover. The number “1” depicted in the central part of the magazine is composed of miniatures that reflect the richness and historical significance of the Armenian cultural heritage.

This edition of the weekly magazine includes various and important materials that cover the issues of Armenian culture, restoration of historical justice and preservation of heritage.

The following Topics Worth Special Attention by Sections

Struggle for national identity



2The consequences of the genocide against the Armenians are presented and the legal processes surrounding it, including the court sessions dedicated to the memory of Hrant Dink, which took place in Constantinopole.

3. Protection of cultural heritage

The topic related to the churches St. Thaddeus in Sanahin and Horomos, which have been under the threat of destruction for years. The weekly magazine highlights the programs implemented in the direction of the protection of these monuments .

4.Organization of research and conferences

Special attention is paid to international recognition of Armenian cultural heritage. This issue also includes a description of the activities of ICOMOS and other international organizations that contribute to the preservation of Armenian heritage.



The Armenian, English and French versions of Western Armenia weekly magazine is available at westernarmeniatv.com.

Thus, the “Western Armenia” weekly newspaper continues its mission. It is not only an information platform, but also a national voice that struggles for justice and preservation of cultural heritage.

