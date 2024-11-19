This is the date and time when the Vatican Christmas tree will be lit 2024

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 11.19.2024).- The Vatican is set to welcome the Christmas season with its annual unveiling of the Nativity scene and Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square. This year, the celebrations weave together diverse stories of faith, heritage, and craftsmanship from Italy and beyond, offering a global message of unity and hope.

The event, scheduled for December 7 at 6:30 PM, will be led by Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga and Sister Raffaella Petrini, who serve as the President and Secretary General of the Vatican City Governatorate. With a rich array of traditions and artistic marvels, this year’s festivities promise to be a testament to the spirit of Christmas as both a sacred and universal celebration.

Grado’s Lagoon-Inspired Nativity Scene: A Testament to Love and Labor

Vatican tour tickets

The centerpiece of this year’s St. Peter’s Square Nativity scene hails from Grado, a lagoon town in the Diocese of Gorizia. Dubbed the «Community Nativity,» this intricate display embodies themes of love, labor, and tradition, showcasing scenes from early 20th-century life in Grado’s unique lagoon environment.

The scene is set within a traditional casone—a reed structure historically used by local fishermen—and features the Holy Family surrounded by lifelike statues crafted from lagoon clay by Lorenzo and Francesca Boemo, a father-daughter artisan duo. The tableau extends beyond the Nativity to include details like flat-bottomed batele boats floating in an artificial lagoon, a grandmother watching her grandchildren play on a sandy shore, and women participating in the fishing trade.

Under the guidance of Antonio Boemo and architect Andrea de Walderstein, the project involved over 40 volunteers, blending professional expertise and community spirit. The display also highlights Grado’s connection to its historic roots as a «mother of Venice» and its enduring ties to the Church through landmarks like the Basilica of Santa Eufemia.

The Bethlehem Nativity: Crafting Hope from Conflict

Adding an international dimension, the Paul VI Hall will host the «Bethlehem Nativity 2024,» a symbolic reminder of the Holy Land’s significance. Designed by Bethlehem-based artists Johny Andonia and Faten Nastas Mitwasi, this installation features a three-meter-tall circular structure adorned with handcrafted representations of the Nativity.

Materials like olive wood, nacre, and stone, sourced from the region, reflect the craftsmanship of Bethlehem’s artisans, while the installation’s collaboration with local Christian institutions underscores its message of peace and resilience amid ongoing conflict.

Ledro’s Eco-Conscious Christmas Tree

From the Alpine forests of Ledro in Trentino comes the majestic 29-meter Christmas tree that will light up St. Peter’s Square. This sustainably sourced spruce symbolizes the Vatican’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Certified by the PEFC for responsible forest management, its selection ensures the preservation of local biodiversity and the natural renewal of the forest.

Vatican tour tickets

The tree’s decorations and lighting, provided by local artists and craftspeople, aim to evoke both the grandeur of nature and the simplicity of the Christmas message.

A Celebration of Faith and Community

The day’s events also include an audience with Pope Francis, during which delegations from Grado and Ledro, along with representatives from the Palestinian Embassy to the Holy See, will formally present their gifts. These delegations include prominent figures such as Monsignor Carlo Roberto Redaelli, Bishop of Gorizia, and Monsignor Lauro Tisi, Bishop of Trento, as well as local leaders and community groups who contributed to the projects.

A Season of Reflection and Renewal

As the Nativity and Christmas tree remain on display until January 12, 2025, they invite pilgrims and visitors to reflect on the enduring message of Christmas: love, unity, and hope. Whether through the artistic heritage of Grado, the resilience of Bethlehem, or the environmental consciousness of Ledro, this year’s celebration stands as a powerful reminder of the Church’s role in connecting cultures and fostering a global community of faith.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

This is the date and time when the Vatican Christmas tree will be lit 2024 | ZENIT – English