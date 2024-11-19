“New Career Opportunities and Perspectives”: a career fair will be organized for people of Artsakh

On November 21, the first-ever career fair titled “New Career Opportunities and Perspectives” will take place at the Armenia Marriott Hotel in Yerevan. The event is organized by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) under the framework of its “Learn and Earn: Artsakh” program, in collaboration with Yerevan State University and the Eurasia International University.

The main goal of the event is to support the socio-economic integration of Artsakh residents displaced by the conflict into Armenian society. It aims to enhance their competitiveness in the labor market and address employment challenges.

During the fair, over 40 leading companies will meet with job seekers. The event will also include training sessions focused on enhancing job search skills, as well as roundtable discussions on current challenges and opportunities.

Students wishing to register for the training sessions can do so via the following link: https://shorturl.at/gHyFj.

We invite all interested individuals to attend and take advantage of the new career opportunities available!

