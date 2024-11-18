The Results of the 19th Annual International Microelectronics Olympiad Summarized in Yerevan

The results of the 19th annual International Microelectronics Olympiad were summarized in Yerevan and the winners awarded for their achievements. Once again, Ucom was the main supporter of the event this year.

The Olympiad is initiated and organized by Synopsys Armenia and held under the auspices of the RA Prime Minister, in cooperation with The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Test Technology Technical Community (IEEE TTTC).

This year’s Olympiad was conducted in two stages, with 332 participants from 16 countries, including the UAE, USA, Brazil, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Armenia, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Chile, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Serbia, Vietnam, and France. The second and final stage took place on November 15, 2024, at the Synopsys Armenia Education Department. The 34 finalists, 10 of whom were from Armenia, competed by solving complex engineering challenges.

First prize was awarded to Vicente Corvalan from Chile, while Cesar Alburquerque from Brazil secured second place. Emanuele Sacchi from Italy and Harutyun Karapetyan from Armenia shared the third prize.

“The main goal of the International Microelectronics Olympiad, founded by Synopsys Armenia, is to identify the most talented engineers under the age of 30 while ensuring that we deliver competitive, global education quality in Armenia within our field,” said Dr․ Yervant Zorian, President and Chief Architect of Synopsys Armenia.

“There is no doubt that microelectronics and technological sciences are crucial for our prosperous future. Ucom and I are proud to be part of this event, demonstrating our support and encouraging young people to acquire, develop, and apply modern knowledge,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

This year, the Olympiad focused on several topics, including: Design and Testing of Digital Integrated Circuits, Design and Testing of Analog and Mixed Signal Integrated Circuits, Semiconductor Devices and Technology, Mathematical and Algorithmic Support for Automated Design of Integrated Circuits․

The International Microelectronics Olympiad, established in 2006, aims to foster interest in microelectronics, create a global community of young professionals, assess the current level of microelectronics knowledge, modernize educational programs, and raise awareness of Armenia as a leading microelectronics hub.

For more information, visit the Annual International Microelectronics Olympiad website at www.microelectronicsolympiad.org.m.

https://news.am/eng/news/852993.html