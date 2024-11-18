Pope Francis Blessed Keys to “13 Houses” Jubilee Project — a Vincentian Family housing project to Combat Homelessness Globally

During the World Day of the Poor, the Holy Father blessed symbolic keys to homes in thirteen countries as part of the Vincentian Family’s “13 Houses” Jubilee Project, a global effort to combat homelessness and bring hope to vulnerable families for the Jubilee Year 2025.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 11.18.2024).- In a compelling gesture of compassion and solidarity, Pope Francis blessed 13 symbolic keys to homes in the 13 countries as part of the Famvin Homeless Alliance’s (FHA) 13 Houses Jubilee Project. This special initiative, which clearly aligns with the Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year theme, “Pilgrims of Hope,” seeks to bring relief to families experiencing homelessness across the world, guided by the spirit of St. Vincent de Paul.

During the World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis blessed the 30 cm-long bronze keys, sculpted by renowned Catholic artist Timothy Schmalz, as a symbolic gesture of the Church’s commitment to combating homelessness worldwide.

The motto —“Journeying Together to End Homelessness”

The FHA’s 13 Houses Jubilee Project is a powerful response to homelessness as a humanitarian crisis, and also a participation in the call made by Pope Francis in the Bull of Indiction of the Holy Year to “be tangible signs of hope for those of our brothers and sisters who experience hardships of any kind.”

It will promote housing solutions in 13 countries around the world. This effort will extend through November 2025, impacting families in Syria, Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Chile, Costa Rica, Italy, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, United Kingdom, and Ukraine.

Pope Francis reminds of the scriptures, “The prayer of the poor rises up to God” (cf. Sir 21:5), in his message for the 2024 World Day of the Poor and explains that this day is “a pastoral opportunity not to be underestimated, for it challenges every believer to listen to the prayer of the poor, becoming aware of their presence and needs.”

Since 2018 the 13 Houses Campaign has housed and helped over 10,000 people in 70 countries across the world. The objective of the project during the Jubilee Year is to encourage even more countries and communities around the world to become involved.

The FHA has been actively campaigning for this initiative over the past years, having first been endorsed by Pope Francis in 2022 with the blessing of the “Sheltering” sculpture, also a work by Timothy Schmalz.

The 13 Houses Jubilee Project will now launch with a dedicated focus on Syria, a country deeply affected by ongoing conflict. Adopted by the Holy See as a concrete gesture of charity wanted by Pope Francis for the Jubilee, the initiative addresses the needs of homeless Syrian families, drawing global attention to the enduring crisis impacting countless lives. This remarkable act of solidarity has been made possible through a generous contribution from UnipolSai, whose support in the lead-up to the Holy Year brings a vital sign of hope to a region still scarred by war.

On the World Day of the Poor in 2025, FHA plans to bring families representing each of the thirteen countries to St. Peter’s Basilica, where they will receive a special blessing from Pope Francis. One family from each country will participate in a pilgrimage to Rome, underscoring the global scope of the Vincentian Family’s mission to support the most vulnerable.

Walking together, United in Mission

The 13 Houses Jubilee Project represents the collaborative spirit of the Vincentian Family, a network with over 160 branches worldwide, united in the mission and spirit of St. Vincent de Paul.

Fr. Tomaž Mavrič, C.M., Superior General of the Congregation of the Mission and President of the Vincentian Family Executive Board, described the initiative as: “a journey of hope that reaffirms our commitment to fighting homelessness worldwide.” Before launching the campaign, the Vincentian Family gathered in Rome from November 14-17 to reinforce the spirit of synodality. This meeting focused on strengthening collaboration and fraternal bonds among Vincentian groups. “As we walk side by side with those in need, we bear witness to a future rooted in hope and shared commitment. For this Jubilee, we are called to be ‘pilgrims of hope,’ showing the world that by journeying together, we can transform lives and build a legacy of compassion and service for generations to come,» added Fr. Tomaž.

FHA coordinator and President of Depaul International Mark McGreevy said, “Pope Francis’s blessing of the keys is a milestone in our mission to reach the most vulnerable and to spread the message of hope and charity that the Church champions. By focusing on housing, we respond to a fundamental need, embodying the Jubilee’s call.”

Joining Hands for a Jubilee of Hope

Reflecting on this year’s World Day of the Poor, Pope Francis highlighted the enduring spiritual and social importance of recognizing the poor in our midst: “The truly poor person is the humble one […] The poor, having nothing to rely on, receive strength from God and place all their trust in him.” His message reminds us that the Church is called to be a place of refuge and hope, where prayer translates into real-world action and care. “We are called in every circumstance to be friends of the poor, following in the footsteps of Jesus, who always began by showing solidarity when dealing with the least among us,” he concludes.

The 13 Houses Jubilee Project exemplifies this spirit of prayer in action, creating opportunities for the Church and communities worldwide to come together and uplift those experiencing homelessness. The Jubilee Year invites each Christian to become a “Pilgrim of hope,” as Pope Francis calls for the Church to become an “instrument of God for the liberation and promotion of the poor.” With initiatives like this one, the Church continues its long-standing tradition of providing shelter, dignity, and compassion for the least among us.

In the coming year, the Famvin Homeless Alliance invites communities worldwide to join this journey, creating lasting change for those in need of shelter and solidarity.

