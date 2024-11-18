PM to the Pope: Armenia is determined to contribute to peace (Video)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private conversation with Pope Francis—within the framework of his working visit to the Holy See—The Vatican.

According to the Armenian PM, the ongoing mutual visits at the highest level prove the special interstate relations between Armenia and the Holy See. Pashinyan added that the appointment of the resident Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Armenia will be a significant progress in friendly relations.

Also, the premier emphasized Armenia’s full support to the Holy See in serving the peace agenda on international platforms, as well as working and acting jointly in this regard.

In addition, Nikol Pashinyan briefed Pope Francis on the latest developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process, reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian government to the peace agenda, and stressed that Armenia is determined to contribute to peace.

Furthermore, the PM thanked the Pope for the continuous efforts of the Holy See to have the Armenian captives in Azerbaijan released.

The interlocutors discussed several other matters of mutual interest as well.

And after the private conversation, Pope Francis greeted the Armenian premier’s wife, their youngest daughter, and the members of the delegation accompanying Nikol Pashinyan.

https://news.am/eng/news/852978.html