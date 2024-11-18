Pashinyan meets with Pope Francis in Vatican

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Pope Francis during his trip to the Vatican.

“I’ve held a private conversation with His Holiness Pope Francis as part of my working visit to the Holy See,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The premier was accompanied by his wife Anna Hakobyan during the trip.

Photos posted on social media show that Pashinyan’s daughter, Arpi, also attended the meeting with Pope Francis.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/18/Pashinyan-Pope-Francis/3079793