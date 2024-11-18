12th International Khachaturian Festival to begin in Yerevan

The 12th International Khachaturian Festival will take place in Yerevan, from Wednesday to December 16, showcasing an exciting lineup of world-class musicians along with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, informed the Aram Khachaturian Cultural Foundation.

Over the course of six concerts, audiences will enjoy iconic works from composers such as Khachaturian, Shostakovich, Tchaikovsky, Rimsky-Korsakov, Dvorak, Barber, Sir Karl Jenkins, Brahms, Berg, Liszt, and Chopin.

The festival will feature performances by internationally acclaimed artists, including violinists Leia Zhu and Clara-Jumi Kang, and cellist Sophie Kauer. Italian pianist Antonio Di Cristofano will give a solo recital. These exceptional musicians will perform with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan, along with guest conductors Marco Crispo (Italy), and Marco Parisotto (Canada).

The opening concert on Wednesday will mark the 35th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, with the theme “For Every Child: A Symphony of Rights and Dreams.”

Organized by the Aram Khachaturian Cultural Foundation, the festival is supported by Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia, and the Municipality of Yerevan. The official festival partner is Khakhamyan Heritage.

Since 2021, the Khachaturian International Festival has been a member of the European Festivals Association (EFA).

