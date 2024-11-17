How to vote for Armenia’s Leo at Junior Eurovision?

The online voting window for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Madrid, Spain closes on Saturday 16 November at 17:59 CET.

During the live show, voting will re-open for 15 minutes after the last song has been performed.

How to support Armenia’s delegate Leo?

1. Visit the official website: https://vote.junioreurovision.tv

2. Watch a recap video of all of the competing songs

3. Vote for Armenia and two other favorite countries (you must select three countries to vote for)

Leo will be singing “Cosmic Friend”, a story of an intergalactic friendship that knows no boundaries, spreading across the cosmos.

The music for “Cosmic Friend” was composed by tokionine (David Badalyan), with lyrics by Vahram Petrosyan and Maléna. Artur Manukyan directed the music video, and Armen Galyan designed the costumes.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/16/Armenia-Junior-Eurovision/3079167