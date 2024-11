World Cadet Chess Championship: 9 Armenian players win their first games

The World Cadet Chess Championship 2024 is underway in Montesilvano, Italy.

The championship is held in 11 rounds.

Armenia’s Tyhran Ambartsumian, Davit Stepanyan, Davit Melkonyan, Armen Vardanyan, Samvel Movsisyan, Robert Kaytsakyan, Gabriela Harutyunyan, Nare Isakhanyan and Sofia Baghramyan celebrated victories in the first round on Friday, the Armenian Chess Federation reported.

The 2nd round starts on Saturday at 6 p.m. Yerevan time.

