Pashinyan and Trump Discuss Armenia-US Relations in Phone Call

YEREVAN – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday.

During the call, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated President Trump on his election victory and shared updates regarding the development and current state of Armenia-U.S. relations in recent years.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to the regional agenda.

https://massispost.com/2024/11/pashinyan-and-trump-discuss-armenia-us-relations-in-phone-call/