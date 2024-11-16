Pashinyan and Trump Discuss Armenia-US Relations in Phone Call

YEREVAN – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday.
During the call, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated President Trump on his election victory and shared updates regarding the development and current state of Armenia-U.S. relations in recent years.
The two leaders also discussed issues related to the regional agenda.
