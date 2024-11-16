Charles Aznavour’s 100th anniversary marked in Greece

The Armenian Embassy in Greece, in collaboration with the French Institute of Athens and the French Embassy in Greece, on Thursday hosted a special event celebrating the 100th anniversary of Charles Aznavour, the Aznavour Foundation reported.

The event began with the screening of a short film about Aznavour, followed by a video message from Nicolas Aznavour, co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Aznavour Foundation.

Tigran Mkrtchyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece, and Alexandre Dibeau, Counselor at the French Embassy in Athens, delivered welcoming speeches.

“It is a great honor to speak today at this exclusive concert marking Charles Aznavour’s centenary. Organized in partnership with the French Institute of Athens and the French Embassy in Greece, this concert pays tribute not only to a legendary artist but also to a man whose voice, messages, and actions transcended time and borders, uniting generations through shared emotions, values, and deeds,” said Ambassador Mkrtchyan.

The concert featured some of Aznavour’s most iconic songs, performed by Saro Zaven, whose interpretation included a choreographic presentation.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from the Greek government and parliament, members of the diplomatic corps, spiritual leaders, and representatives of various community organizations.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/16/Charles-Aznavour-anniversary/3079175