Azerbaijan continues demolishing residential buildings in occupied Stepanakert

The Azerbaijani administration demolished another 2.5 hectares of residential buildings in Stepanakert, adjacent to 6 historical quarters of Stepanakert that were demolished earlier. This was reported by the Secretary of the State Council for Protection of Cultural Heritage of Occupied Artsakh Sergey Shakhverdyan.

“Thus, about 8.5 hectares in the center of the NKR capital were demolished during the October-November months. Earlier, 3.5 hectares adjacent to the university and 0.5 hectares of residential buildings adjacent to the Hotel Europe were leveled. It should be reminded that the first demolitions of public buildings were recorded in spring – then the Azerbaijani administration demolished the building of the NKR Parliament, the building of the Union of Veterans and the Armenia Hotel in Renaissance Square.

It is obvious that such obvious violations of the rulings of the International Criminal Court are possible only if Azerbaijan is confident of impunity. This confidence is confirmed by the absence of any public reaction on the part of the Republic of Armenia and corresponding actions of the NKR state bodies,” Shakhverdyan noted.

https://news.am/eng/news/852783.html#google_vignette