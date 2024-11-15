Liturgical Dispute Sparks Ongoing Tensions in India’s Largest Syro-Malabar Archdiocese

(ZENIT News / India, 11.15.2024).- In the heart of India’s Syro-Malabar Church, the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, longstanding tensions over liturgical practices continue to deepen divisions. The disputes, which center on the orientation of priests during the Eucharistic celebration, have escalated into protests, boycotts, and accusations of authoritarian governance, threatening the unity of this historic Catholic community.

The Root of the Conflict

The liturgical controversy dates back to 2021, when the Synod of Bishops for the Syro-Malabar Church mandated a «uniform» mode of celebrating the Holy Qurbana (the Eucharistic liturgy). Under the new guidelines, priests must face eastward during consecration but turn to the congregation at other moments. This directive clashes with longstanding practices in Ernakulam-Angamaly, where priests typically face the people throughout the Mass, reflecting the archdiocese’s unique liturgical traditions.

Both clergy and laity in the archdiocese have resisted the changes. Protesters argue that the «uniform» liturgy undermines local customs and violates the pastoral autonomy they believe is essential to their faith community. The resistance culminated in a march to the Archbishop’s residence on October 13, demanding the resignation of Apostolic Administrator Mar Bosco Puthur and denouncing the perceived imposition of centralized liturgical reforms.

Ordinations Amid Turmoil

Amid the unrest, the ordination of eight deacons on November 4 at the Sacred Heart Minor Seminary in Thrikkakara became a focal point of tension. The candidates were required to sign affidavits pledging adherence to the uniform liturgical guidelines—an act that many clergy and laity saw as coercive. Despite widespread attendance by nearly 200 priests, the newly ordained priests faced immediate resistance, with their first Mass being blocked by critics of the liturgical reforms.

Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the presbyteral council, emphasized the frustration of clergy who feel excluded from decision-making processes. «The lack of canonical bodies in the archdiocese has left us without a voice,» he remarked.

Calls for Change and Public Boycotts

The controversy has sparked organized dissent from groups like *Almaya Munnettam*, a prominent lay movement that opposes the Synod’s directives and Monsignor Puthur’s administration. Following the ordination, the group announced plans to boycott all public celebrations presided over by Puthur and rejected recent appointments to the archdiocesan curia.

The movement is also calling for the immediate reinstatement of canonical governance structures, which they argue are vital for ensuring transparency and fairness in decision-making.

Rome’s Role and a Fragile Peace

The disputes come as Pope Francis confirmed the election of a new Archbishop Major for the Syro-Malabar Church, following the resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry in December 2023. However, the papal endorsement of the Synod’s liturgical reforms has left many in Ernakulam-Angamaly feeling abandoned by Rome.

Observers fear the ongoing conflict could widen fractures within the Church. While the Synod views the uniform liturgy as a symbol of unity, critics argue it imposes conformity at the expense of diversity.

What’s Next?

The future of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly remains uncertain. For now, the liturgical debate continues to polarize the faithful, placing centuries-old traditions and modern governance at odds. Whether these tensions lead to reconciliation or further division may depend on the willingness of Church leaders to engage in dialogue with both clergy and laity.

As one priest succinctly put it, “This is not just about how we face during Mass—it’s about the soul of our community and how we live our faith.”

