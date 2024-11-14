Two Armenian players among leaders at European Individual Chess Championship

The European Individual Chess Championship 2024 continues in Petrovac, Montenegro.

After the 6th round, the sole leader is Serbian GM Aleksandar Indjic, who has 5.5 points, the Armenian Chess Federation reports.

Among Armenian chess players, the leaders are GM Robert Hovhannisyan and Manuel Petrosyan, with 5 points.

GM Shant Sargsyan, GM Aram Hakobyan and GM Gabriel Sargissian have scored 4.5 points.

The 7th round starts at 6 p.m. Yerevan time on Friday.

