Upcoming Episode of HBO’s The Franchise Series to Be Set in Armenia

The upcoming episode of HBO’s THE FRANCHISE, which will air on Max on Sunday, November 17, 2024, will be set in Armenia, the Armenian Film Society informs.

The satirical comedy television series, which depicts the issues faced by a film crew in production on a superhero film, sees the production going on location in Armenia, though the episode was filmed in the United Kingdom. The episode will feature Armenian actors, for which Armenian Film Society provided support to the casting team.

Armenian writing on the crew’s hats and shirts can be seen in the Max preview. The episode description reads: “On location in Armenia, Eric is pushed over the edge by an article blaming Maximum Studios for the sorry state of modern cinema. With Dan in charge, Dag relishes the chance to play First AD… until a failed stunt leads to chaos.”

THE FRANCHISE is created by Jon Brown, and executive produced by Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes. The series stars Himesh Patel, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Cole Powell, Richard E. Grant, Daniel Brühl, and Ruaridh Mollica.

https://massispost.com/2024/11/upcoming-episode-of-hbos-the-franchise-series-to-be-set-in-armenia/