Muslim Kingdom of Bahrain to sponsor digitization of Arabic documents from Vatican Library

(ZENIT News / Roma, 11.13.2024).- In conjunction with the international meeting of representatives from some of the world’s leading libraries, Conservata et Perlecta Aliis Tradere. Libraries In Dialogue, organized by the Vatican Apostolic Library, 14-16 November, 2024, the Vatican Apostolic Library will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom of Bahrain on 15 November 2024 at 3.30 p.m. at the Vatican Apostolic Library.

The agreement, which refers to the Document on Human Fraternity (4 February 2019), the encyclical Fratelli tutti (3 October 2020), and the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Bahrain (3-6 November 2022), aims to strengthen the relations between the Vatican and the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the goal of establishing and fostering a mutually beneficial cultural and scientific collaboration.

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Dr. Majed bin Ali Alnoaimi, Bahrain’s Minister of Public Affairs, will sign the cooperation agreement with H.E. Mons. Angelo Vincenzo Zani, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church. The agreement will focus on supporting the design and implementation of an innovative module to be used during conservation work, the cataloging and preservation of Arabic cultural heritage held at the Vatican Apostolic Library, and the organization of joint projects aimed at promoting and disseminating this precious cultural heritage that the Library preserves.

