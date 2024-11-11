Full Report of Commission Investigating 44-Day War to be Presented to Armenia’s National Assembly

YEREVAN – The report of an ad hoc parliamentary commission established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall of 2020 will be fully disclosed in Armenia’s National Assembly, Andranik Kocharyan, head of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security, told reporters today.

“The report is ready. It contains numerous pages, and even the transcript of the video recordings, which was a substantial task, has been completed. The report will be fully disclosed in the plenary hall of the National Assembly,” he stated.

When asked if there are significant revelations, he replied, “Of course! How could there be no major revelations?”

In October, Argishti Kyaramyan, head of the Armenian Investigative Committee, reported that indictments against over 600 individuals had been filed in court in criminal cases related to the 44-day war, with investigations concerning an additional 100 individuals nearing completion.

Kyaramyan added that the investigation into the causes of the war is “almost at the final stage,” and that “the situation is already clear in all areas.”

