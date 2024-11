Catholicos of All Armenians travels to India

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Monday left for India on a patriarchal visit at the invitation of the church department of Kolkata and the directorate of the Armenian Humanitarian Seminary of this city.

The scepter bearer of the Catholicos, as well as embroidery and mural restoration specialists, also have traveled to India—with the Catholicos of All Armenians—to help the needs of the local Armenian church.

