Armenian Investigative Committee Recovers Material Damage Worth $90 Million

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Investigative Committee said it had recovered material damage worth 34.4 billion drams (about $90 million) in criminal cases it had investigated over the past 9 months of 2024.

According to the Committee, the recovered damage is almost as much as was recovered in the 9 months of 2023.

The total amount of material damage caused to the state, communities, legal entities and individuals is estimated at more than 39.21 billion drams, of which 25.67 billion drams is the damage caused to the state.

The Investigative Committee added that within the framework of the completed and incomplete criminal cases it was possible to recover almost 34.45 billion drams, of which 33.7 billion drams were transferred to the state budget (mainly in cases related to tax evasion).

It is noted that for the whole year 2023, the total amount of damage recovered in favour of the state, communities, legal entities and individuals was more than 34.75 billion drams. ($1 – 387.37 drams).

https://massispost.com/2024/11/armenian-investigative-committee-recovers-material-damage-worth-90-million/