Armenia Fund 27th Annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon

LOS ANGELES – Armenia Fund will host its 27th annual International Thanksgiving Day Telethon, which will take place on November 28 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM PST (5:00 PM to 9:00 PM EST). This year’s telethon celebrates the unwavering commitment of Armenian communities around the world to build a stronger, more resilient homeland.

Audiences across the globe can tune in to the telethon via live stream on Armenia Fund’s website at armeniafund.org and through broadcasts on the Armenia Fund YouTube Channel (ArmeniaFundUS), via First Channel America (H1) TV, Horizon, Facebook, and Instagram. Special appearances by notable civic leaders and television personalities, including Kev Orkian and Ellina Abovian, will add to the program, as both have been steadfast supporters of the telethon for years.

“Armenia Fund serves as the vehicle through which the Armenian-American community demonstrates its commitment to supporting the people of Armenia,” said Maria Mehranian, President of Armenia Fund. Since its inception, Armenia Fund has raised over $300 million to provide humanitarian aid, housing, medical relief, and infrastructure development for Armenia and its people.

The telethon will also serve as an opportunity to update the community on Armenia Fund’s recent projects and outline the organization’s goals for 2025, which include significant initiatives in arts & culture, health, education, and athletics. Mehranian noted, “The telethon is not only a celebration of what we’ve achieved but a platform to showcase the impactful projects that Armenia Fund will focus on next year.”

https://massispost.com/2024/11/armenia-fund-27th-annual-international-thanksgiving-day-telethon/