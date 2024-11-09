World Youth Chess Championships drawing to a close

There is one round left until the end of the FIDE World Youth Chess Championships 2024 in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Sona Krkyasharyan has 7 points out of 10 in the G14 category and shares the 6-13th places, Armenian Chess Federation reports.

FM Aleks Sahakyan has scored 6.5 points in the U18 category and shares the 11-13th places. In the same category IM Arsen Davtyan has 6 points.

Gor Askanazyan has collected 5 points in the U14 category.

The last 11th round starts at 10pm Yerevan time on November 9.

