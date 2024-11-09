Catholicos Aram I, Armenian ambassador discuss Armenia-Diaspora relations

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia on Friday received Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan General George Khoury, former Ambassador of Lebanon to the Vatican, respectively. Member of the Parliament and head of the Armenian Bloc Hagop Pakradouni also attended the meeting with General Khoury, the Holy See of Cilicia reported.

The discussion with Ambassador Atabekyan primarily focused on the Armenia-Diaspora relations, Catholicos Aram I’s recent pontifical visit to the United States and the prevailing circumstances in Lebanon.

“His Holiness shared his insights and was updated on the most recent developments concerning Armenia and its foreign relations,” the statement said.

With General Khoury, the discussion centered around the delayed presidential election of Lebanon.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/09/Catholicos-Aram-I/3076347