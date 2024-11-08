Azerbaijan’s Aliyev demands from Armenia not to buy weapons

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has demanded from Armenia not to buy weapons.

“Armenia must abandon its policy of armament; it must come to an end. I have said this repeatedly, and they know that they must pay attention to my words. It is not too late; they should abandon it. They will never have the power to compete with us,” said Aliyev in his address to the Azerbaijani nation on the occasion of “Victory Day.”

Also, the leader of Azerbaijan was not ashamed to publicly boast about the complete expulsion of Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh.

“The anti-terror operation carried out in September 2023, which lasted only a few hours, was yet another lesson for them. With this, the root of separatism was eradicated, and the book was closed. Now, there is no trace or sign of the separatists in the lands of Garabagh [(Nagorno Karabakh)],” Aliyev said.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey on Friday exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the abovementioned.

Currently, negotiations are underway between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the objective of which is to sign a peace treaty.

