Armenian sends 20 players to European Individual Chess Championship

The European Individual Chess Championship 2024 is being held in Petrovac, Montenegro from 7-20 November.
The championship is an 11-round Swiss tournament, with the time control of 90 minutes for 40 moves, plus 30 minutes until the end of the game, with 30 seconds increment for each move starting from move one.
The event has brought together 395 chess players from 42 countries, the Armenian Chess Federation reports.
There are 20 participants from Armenia:
GM Haik Martirosyan
GM Shant Sargsyan
GM Gabriel Sargissian
GM Aram Hakobyan
GM Robert Hovhannisyan
GM Manuel Petrosyan
GM Emin Ohanyan
GM Mamikon Gharibyan
IM Robert Piliposyan
FM Benik Agasarov
FM Erik Gasparyan
FM Vache Hovakimyan
FM Hayk Yeritsyan
IM David Gevorgyan
Vahan Nalbandyan
CM Manvel Arakelyan
Hamlet Antonyan
Hayk Maghakyan
Gagik Khachatryan
Kiti Nadanyan
The first round kicks off at 6 p.m. Yerevan time on Friday.
The European Individual Chess Championship 2024 is a qualifying event for the FIDE World Cup 2025.
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/08/chess-championship/3075708
İlk yorum yapan siz olun