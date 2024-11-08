Armenian sends 20 players to European Individual Chess Championship

The European Individual Chess Championship 2024 is being held in Petrovac, Montenegro from 7-20 November.

The championship is an 11-round Swiss tournament, with the time control of 90 minutes for 40 moves, plus 30 minutes until the end of the game, with 30 seconds increment for each move starting from move one.

The event has brought together 395 chess players from 42 countries, the Armenian Chess Federation reports.

There are 20 participants from Armenia:

GM Haik Martirosyan

GM Shant Sargsyan

GM Gabriel Sargissian

GM Aram Hakobyan

GM Robert Hovhannisyan

GM Manuel Petrosyan

GM Emin Ohanyan

GM Mamikon Gharibyan

IM Robert Piliposyan

FM Benik Agasarov

FM Erik Gasparyan

FM Vache Hovakimyan

FM Hayk Yeritsyan

IM David Gevorgyan

Vahan Nalbandyan

CM Manvel Arakelyan

Hamlet Antonyan

Hayk Maghakyan

Gagik Khachatryan

Kiti Nadanyan

The first round kicks off at 6 p.m. Yerevan time on Friday.

The European Individual Chess Championship 2024 is a qualifying event for the FIDE World Cup 2025.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/08/chess-championship/3075708