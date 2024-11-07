Stephanie’s Gallery Presents “Reformed Symmetry” Solo Exhibition by Koko Hovaguimian

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE – Stephanie’s Gallery has announced an exclusive solo exhibition by renowned Los Angeles-based artist Koko Hovaguimian, titled “Reformed Symmetry.” The gallery will celebrate its 25th anniversary with this special collection of Koko’s latest abstract oil paintings and drawings. The exhibition will run from November 16 to December 7, 2024, with an opening reception on Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.





The exhibition features Koko’s innovative approach to traditional symmetry. As KOKO describes it, “Reformed Symmetry refers to a painting approach that takes traditional principles of symmetry and deliberately distorts or transforms them, creating visually striking and conceptually profound structures. The de-emphasis of balance and uniformity embraces irregularities and asymmetries that evoke a sense of movement or transformation. It challenges viewers to rethink conventional aesthetics and encourages an emotional connection, inviting them to engage with the art in a more dynamic way.”

Koko’s background in architecture and art, shaped by a Master’s in Advanced Architectural Design from Columbia University, is evident in his work. His figures and architectural elements, combined with his extensive experience working alongside Frank Gehry for over seven years, create a signature style that bridges the worlds of art and architecture. Throughout his career, Koko has collaborated with global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Rodarte, and the Guggenheim Museum, and his work has been featured in numerous private and public exhibitions since 2001.

As part of the gallery’s 25th-anniversary celebration, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity to meet Koko in person during the opening reception on November 16, 2024. Attendees will experience Koko’s new collection and engage with the artist as he continues to push the boundaries of abstract art

https://massispost.com/2024/11/stephanies-gallery-presents-reformed-symmetry-solo-exhibition-by-koko-hovaguimian/