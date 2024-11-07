Armenia’s Pashinyan speaks with several countries’ leaders in Budapest (PHOTOS)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is participating in the fifth summit of the European Political Community in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

The high-ranking guests of this event were welcomed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The opening ceremony of this summit took place next.

Pashinyan, together with the leaders of several countries, attended also a closed roundtable discussion under the title “Economic Security,” informs the Armenian PM’s office.

In addition, a joint video and photoshoot ceremony of the leaders of the countries participating in the summit was also.

The Armenian premier’s meetings with colleagues from various countries are also scheduled on the sidelines of the fifth summit of the European Political Community.

