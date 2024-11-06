World Youth Championships: Armenian chess players among leaders after 7 rounds

The 7th round of the FIDE World Youth Chess Championships was held in Florianópolis, Brazil, on Tuesday.

FM Aleks Sahakyan is among the leaders in the U18 category with 5.5 points out of 7. In the same category IM Arsen Davtyan has 4 points, the Armenian Chess Federation reports.

Sona Krkyasharyan is among the leaders in the G14 category with 5 points.

Gor Askanazyan has 3 points in the U14 category.

The 8th round starts at 10 p.m. Yerevan time on Wednesday.

