TUMO is officially opening its first South American center in Buenos Aires!

Mayor Jorge Macri and Education Minister Mercedes Miguel welcomed TUMO founders Sam and Sylva Simonian, along with Chief Development Officer Pegor Papazian, to TUMO’s future home in Buenos Aires for a tour and signing ceremony celebrating this launch.

“With TUMO in our city, we’re going to give our youth the opportunity to receive the best education, so they can build their future, which begins today. With TUMO, new generations gain a tool to learn, create, and dream big,” stated Jorge Macri, Mayor of the City of Buenos Aires.

With additional centers planned across the continent, TUMO Buenos Aires marks the beginning of a new chapter in accessible, engaging education for youth throughout South America

“It’s not often that we lay the cornerstone of the first TUMO Center in a new continent, or a new hemisphere! The announcement of TUMO Buenos Aires is a very proud moment, and I’m so happy we are doing it with the perfect partner, the Government of Buenos Aires, and in the presence of our founders Sam and Sylva Simonian, knowing that this will be only the first of many TUMO Centers in this city, in Argentina, and in Latin America as a whole,” said TUMO Chief Development Officer Pegor Papazian.

