Pasadena Armenian Coalition to Host Its Inaugural Community-Wide Cultural Celebration Festival

PASADENA, CA – In a powerful display of collective community spirit, a coalition of 30 Armenian organizations including schools, and local churches from Pasadena have joined forces to present the first-ever Pasadena Armenian Festival. This monumental event showcasing and celebrating the wealth of Armenian culture, history, and traditions, will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM, at Victory Park.

In a historic show of unity to celebrate our rich heritage with the broader Pasadena community, Pasadena’s First Armenian Festival will highlight the vibrant heritage of the Armenian culture, with performances from the students at Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School, St. Gregory Hovsepian School, and Tavlian Pre-School and Kindergarten. Guests will also be treated to a special performance by the Element Band Instrumental Quartet, as well as vocal performances from the AGBU LA Choir and the Nayirian Youth Choir. Special presentations by the AGBU (Armenian General Benevolent Union) and Homenetmen Azadamard Scouts will add to the day’s festivities, along with dance performed by Patille Dance Studio, and recitations celebrating Armenia’s rich musical legacy.

In addition to live music and performances, the festival will offer traditional Armenian food, arts, crafts, games and family-friendly entertainment, inviting attendees from all backgrounds to experience Armenian history, resilience, and cultural beauty. Notably, all proceeds from the festival will benefit the three participating Armenian schools, supporting their educational programs and enhancing opportunities for their students.

For the community’s convenience, there will be ample parking available at AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Performing Center and Norma Coombs Elementary School.

The Pasadena Armenian Festival will take place at Victory Park. Admission is free, and all are welcome to join the celebration.

WHO: The Pasadena Armenian Festival Coalition

WHAT: Inaugural Community-Wide Pasadena Armenian Cultural Celebration Festival

WHEN: Saturday, November 16th, 2024 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

WHERE: Victory Park Recreation Center Located at: 2575 Paloma Street Pasadena, CA 91107

https://massispost.com/2024/11/pasadena-armenian-coalition-to-host-its-inaugural-community-wide-cultural-celebration-festival/