Bridging Faiths: United Bible Societies Officially Joins the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

Oana Romocea

For the first time, United Bible Societies (UBS) joined the International Committee in an official capacity at its recent meeting to prepare for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. Previously, various national Bible Societies had contributed individually to this effort, but UBS now steps in as an official partner—a role secured through recent UBS Church Relations meetings with external partners.

The International Committee, jointly led by the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity (DPCU) and the World Council of Churches (WCC), met from October 13 to 17, 2024 at the Holy See in Etchmiadzin, Armenia. Hosted by the Inter-Church Relations Department of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the gathering focused on finalizing texts and prayers for the 2026 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. These materials were drafted in collaboration with local Catholic and Evangelical groups, reflecting a joint commitment to unity across Christian traditions.

UBS was represented by Brigitte Rabarijaona who actively participated in the editorial meeting. She took part in in-depth discussions to refine the final content of the texts and prayers, ensuring that they were both rooted in tradition and accessible to an interconfessional Christian community.

“Dr Rabarijaona’s participation in this important committee was an excellent addition. Brigitte’s biblical expertise, alongside her interconfessional sensitivities, greatly enriched the discussions in Armenia. Our friends and partners in the WCC and DPCU expressed their appreciation and gratitude for UBS’ commitment to excellent biblical scholarship and interconfessionality. We are hopeful and committed to fostering similar collaborations with other organizations and in other committees, thus raising the profile of Bible Societies’ essential role in advancing Christian unity in diverse contexts,” stated Dr Rosalee Velloso Ewell, UBS Director of Church Relations.

During the week, the committee members prayed together in several Armenian churches, fostering deeper connections through worship. They also visited a refugee camp to hear stories from those displaced by the recent Artsakh conflict, an experience that underscored the importance of solidarity in times of hardship. On October 17, the delegation was received by His Holiness Karekin II and paid tribute at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Tsitsernakaberd, a poignant reminder of the enduring call for peace and unity across faiths.

By joining this initiative, UBS strengthens its role in promoting ecumenical dialogue, emphasizing the shared purpose and solidarity that underpin the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

About the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity (DPCU)

The Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity (DPCU) was founded during the Second Vatican Council in 1960 by Pope John XXIII, initially named the “Secretariat for Promoting Christian Unity.” Under Cardinal Augustin Bea, it aimed to engage the Catholic Church actively in the ecumenical movement. The Secretariat invited other Christian communities to observe the Council and contributed key documents on ecumenism, religious liberty, and interfaith relations. Elevated to a permanent dicastery in 1966, it was renamed the Pontifical Council in 1988 by Pope John Paul II and became the Dicastery in 2022. Today, the DPCU fosters ecumenical dialogue and collaboration with the World Council of Churches and various Christian communities to promote unity.

About the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

The newly rededicated Mother See Cathedral of Etchmiadzin ©Armenian Apostolic Holy Church The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is an annual ecumenical event held from January 18–25, encouraging Christians worldwide to unite in prayer and reflection. Established over a century ago, it is jointly organized by the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity and the World Council of Churches. Each year, a specific theme is selected, with prayers and resources prepared by churches in a different country, reflecting unique cultural and spiritual perspectives. The week emphasizes reconciliation, solidarity, and shared faith across Christian traditions, fostering unity and mutual understanding.

The previous meeting of the international committee, finalising the prayers and reflections for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2023, took place from 11 to 15 September 2023 in the Monastery of Bose in Italy. The theme for the next meeting in 2025 is: “Do you believe this?”. Resource materials in seven languages can be found here.

