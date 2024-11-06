Armenia to Receive €270 Million in EU Assistance

YEREVAN — Armenia will receive €270 million in assistance from the EU over 4 years, along with two grants totaling €13.8 million in 2025.

“In the context of Armenia-EU relations, I would like to highlight one program: ‘Resilience and Development,’ which envisions €270 million in assistance. This program is planned for four years and is currently in its finalization stage,” said Armenia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan reported that two EU grants totaling €13.8 million are expected to be allocated to Armenia’s state budget in 2025.

€4.5 million is earmarked for supporting judicial reforms, while €9.3 million is designated for education,” he said.

In April 2024, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a substantial Resilience and Growth package for Armenia, to underpin the Armenia-EU Partnership Agenda.

The announcement was made after a trilateral meeting between the EU, the US, and Armenia, held in Brussels.

“We are delivering on a promise we made last October: the promise to stand shoulder to shoulder with Armenia, and at the same time, the promise to set a vision for the future of our partnership,” Von der Leyen told a press conference in April.

“We will invest in making the Armenian economy and society more robust and resistant to shocks, so that we can help them to grow, to innovate and to access new markets. And we will invest in key infrastructure projects,” Von der Leyen said.

