Armenian Apostolic Church Supreme Spiritual Council meeting starts at Holy Etchmiadzin

The regular meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Armenian Apostolic Church got underway Tuesday at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin—and under the chairmanship of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

The challenges of Armenian national life, the protection of the rights of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Armenians and of the Armenian spiritual and cultural heritage in Artsakh, the issues of preserving the Armenian identity in the Armenian diaspora, the organizing of Christian education, as well as the congregational and administrative life of the Armenian Apostolic Church will be discussed during this meeting.

https://news.am/eng/news/850946.html