On the trail of a post about Lori shared by Georgian president

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili shared on Facebook a post by a Georgian travel agency offering tours to Armenia’s Lori Province on Friday.

The post by the tour operator, called Adjara Voyage, described Armenia’s Lori as “historical Georgia”.

“Historical Georgia! A unique culture that unfortunately remained in Lori. Let’s remember how far we were, let’s honor the eternal, mysterious and great Georgia!” reads the post.

Panorama.am on Monday reached out to the Georgian president’s office to reveal her opinion on the matter. An employee, who answered the phone calls several times, indicated that he spoke neither English nor Russian.

Have the Armenian Foreign Ministry and the Armenian Embassy in Georgia requested clarifications from the Georgian president’s office? They promised to answer the question later when contacted by Panorama.am.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/11/04/Lori-Georgian-president/3073997