New Publication “Khatchkars: Emblematic Art of Armenia” by Hrair Hawk Khatcherian

FRESNO — Photographer Hrair Hawk Khatcherian will speak on “Khatchkars: Emblematic Art of Armenia” at 7:00PM on Thursday, November 14, 2024, in the University Business Center (5245 N. Backer Ave.), Alice Peters Auditorium, on the Fresno State campus. A reception, from 6:00-7:00pm, will precede the talk, with the Andrew Hagopian Trio performing during the reception. Khatcherian’s presentation is part of the Grace and Paul Shahinian Armenian Christian Art Series and is co-sponsored by the AGBU Greater Fresno Chapter.

Among the creations of Armenian artistic genius, which gives this nation an important place in art’s universal history, the khatchkar (khatch=cross; kar=stone) is probably the most iconic example of this in Armenia. Khatcherian will present his new book, Khatchkar: Art and Soul-An Armenian Visual Journey and will link the khatchkar to images in Armenian manuscript painting. Khatcherian’s new book will be on sale at the lecture.

Hrair Hawk Khatcherian was born in Lebanon in 1961. In 1982 he earned his wings as a commercial pilot in Hayward, California. He moved to Canada in 1984, working as a freelance photojournalist in Toronto. In 1988, he actively participated in various activities of the Armenian Diaspora related to the Artsakh (Karabakh) Movement. For almost three decades now, Hawk has been presenting exhibitions, conferences, photographic lectures all around the globe, making Artsakh, Armenia and Western Armenia an accessible reality for all. His photographs have appeared in numerous magazines, newspapers, books and publications. He has reached the top of the biblical mountain Ararat, the sacred symbol of Armenians, and in that mythical place he has solemnly renewed his commitment and his oath, to pursue his work relentlessly.

The reception and lecture are free and open to the public. Parking is available in Fresno State Lot P6, near the University Business Center. Permits are required for Thursday night lectures and free permits will be available at the venue.

The presentation will also be live-streamed on YouTube at: https://bit.ly/armenianstudiesyoutube.

For information about upcoming Armenian Studies Program presentations, please follow us on our Facebook page, @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState or at the Program website, https://fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.

