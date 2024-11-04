Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian: To Be Armenian Living in the Diaspora in the 21st Century

BURBANK — Under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, an unprecedented event was organized by the Zvartnots Cultural Committee of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church.

On October 24, 2024, Dr. Hratch Tchilingirian, the newly-appointed Director of the Institutional Innovation Project of the Western Diocese, unveiled his massive initiative. It was based on the outcome of his extensive global research for the purpose of exploring the “Armenian Identity in the Diaspora,” with the affiliation of the Gulbenkian Foundation.

During welcoming and opening remarks, Dr. Simon Simonian, Chairman of the Committee, gave a brief overview of the word “Diaspora.” He introduced the lecturer, Dr.

Hratch Tchilingirian, as an academic leader, an experienced professor from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge in the UK, as well as an Associate Professor of Armenian studies at Inalco in Paris, France.

Dr. Simonian also introduced the two talented cultural participants who set the stage by enhancing the evening: Mrs. Armine Ghazaryan, a renowned pianist, who performed two works by Armenian composers; and Mrs. Ani Marselian, a teacher at the Diocese Hovsepian School, who recited a heartwarming Armenian poem.

In Dr. Tchilingirian’s quest to discover, “What are the ingredients of the Armenian Identity in the Diaspora today?”, a global survey was conducted. Specifically, 13,000 Armenians of all ages participated; and there were an additional 400 personal interviews conducted of Armenians from 10 different countries. According to Dr. Tchilingirian, the outcome of the study revealed that, “‘Diaspora’, has a much more complicated connotation for Armenians in light of the devastating genocide.” “There is no commonality in understanding. Each Armenian defines his/her own identity.” As for his observations regarding the new generation, he stated, “It is inconceivable to mold our traditional ‘Armenianness’ to our new generation.” “Homeland is not the same for all Armenians.” He acknowledged concern, however he did not consider the results to be alarming. “We cannot focus on what we are losing, but build on what we have.”

A healthy question/answer discussion by some very accomplished local educators in the audience, followed the lecture. The prevalent subject was about “the mission/role of our devoted Armenian educators.” There were recommendations to organize follow-up lectures in order to cover such a vast subject.

Archbishop Derderian, in his final closing remarks, prior to his benediction, expressed his deep appreciation to the Zvartnots Committee, the cultural performers and the new collaborator of the Western Diocese; the renowned Professor Tchilingirian. The Archbishop added the immense need to adapt and overcome the challenges of change and viewed stagnation as extremely detrimental at the present threshold. He emphasized the need for optimism and inclusion of our youth in every aspect of growth, stating: “This research can only be justified if we implement and benefit from Dr. Tchilingirian’s tireless exploration.”

The evening came to a close with an appropriate reception prepared by the Zvartnots Cultural Committee.

https://massispost.com/2024/11/dr-hratch-tchilingirian-to-be-armenian-living-in-the-diaspora-in-the-21st-century/