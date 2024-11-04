12-Year-Old Author Jake Krihkori to Debut First Book at Barnes & Noble with Signing Event

BURBANK—Jake Krihkori, an inspiring young Armenian-American author, is set to make a notable debut in the literary world with his first faith-based book, soon to be available at the Burbank Barnes & Noble. This heartfelt story, aimed at glorifying God and reaching young readers’ hearts, will be celebrated with an exclusive book signing event on Sunday, November 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Burbank Town Center.

At just 11 years old, Jake has already shown remarkable talent as a storyteller, weaving themes of adventure, faith, and friendship into a book that invites readers to reflect on God’s presence in their lives. The Burbank Barnes & Noble will be the first location to feature his work, with plans to expand to other stores across the region, bringing Jake’s uplifting message to more communities.

“The Battlefronts of Tomorrow” book cover

The November 10 book signing will offer fans, young readers, and families a special chance to meet Jake, hear firsthand about his journey as a young author, and learn about the inspiration behind his faith-driven writing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, with each one signed by Jake himself.

“We’re thrilled to support Jake Krihkori as he embarks on his journey as a published author,” said a representative from Barnes & Noble. “His story is truly inspiring, and we’re excited to introduce his work to our community here in Burbank.”

Jake’s book is anticipated to resonate with children and families looking for inspiring stories that encourage faith and positivity. Barnes & Noble plans to continue its support of Jake by expanding the book’s reach to more locations, helping to spread his uplifting message to as many young readers as possible.

Save the date for this special event at the Burbank Barnes & Noble on November 10, and join the celebration of a talented new voice in faith-based children’s literature.

For more information, visit the website. Barnes & Noble Burbank Town Center is located at 731 N San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502.

https://asbarez.com/12-year-old-author-jake-krihkori-to-debut-first-book-at-barnes-noble-with-signing-event/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGYkwNleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHcBtl1MWWGD8eXf7SQimybJwn0Yd3YBap_aqCOsgAj1rbhgIPRve9__-Ww_aem_PDV0wHRFdviKYatmAVLO3A