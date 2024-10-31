Catholicos Karekin II urges all to join prayer for Armenian hostages in Azerbaijan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, asked for people to join the prayer for Armenian hostages held in Azerbaijan on 10 November.

“We are convinced that such a global prayer held by the World Council of Churches will encourage the participation of Christian communities, diplomatic missions, media representatives, and all relevant international organizations,” said Catholicos Karekin II. “It is our sincere hope that this spiritual effort will raise global awareness of this ongoing humanitarian crisis and will promote a peace-bearing solution, based on truth and justice.”

Answering this call, the World Council of Churches (WCC) is inviting all people of good will to join a prayer day for Armenia—for peace, for support for refugees, and the release of war hostages—on 10 November, the day before the opening of the COP29 climate talks in Azerbaijan.

The military aggression against the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh in September-October 2020, followed by the ten-month-long total blockade of the Lachin corridor and the forced displacement of around 120,000 Armenians from their ancestral lands in September 2023, remains a critical concern, the WCC said.

Catholicos Aram I, Armenian Orthodox Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, joined in calling for a day of prayer.

“We urge all faith communities, international bodies, and people of good will to join us in prayer, while strengthening efforts to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian prisoners of war, still detained in Baku, Azerbaijan,” he said. “We remind the international community preparing to meet in Baku for COP29, that justice and peace are closely interconnected and cannot be separated. We cannot call for climate justice without condemning violations of human rights.”

COP29 presents a unique opportunity to advocate for the unconditional release of the 23 Armenian hostages, as well as the Azeri political prisoners and journalists detained in Azeri jails.

WCC moderator Bishop Dr. Heinrich Bedford-Strohm reflected that Armenia needs our prayers. “Christian faith has accompanied the Armenian people since the beginnings of the Armenian Apostolic Church in 301 AD,” he said. “The future is unclear.”

Bedford-Strohm reflected that God will accompany the people of Armenia, and we can join God in accompanying them through our prayers. “Our prayers will reach their hearts and souls and strengthen them,” he said.

WCC general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay invited all churches to join the call to prayer, and also urged continued support from the international community.

“We remain in prayerful solidarity with the Armenian Apostolic Church and ecumenical partners in Armenia,” he said. “We reiterate our call for a just and sustainable peace in full compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law.”

The WCC will organize a local prayer service in St Pierre Cathedral on 10 November at 5pm CET Geneva in collaboration with the Armenian community.

Gracious God,

We bring before you today the people of Armenia.

We praise you for all the gifts with whom you have blessed them: the strength of their faith, the beauty of their churches, the inspiration of their liturgies, the extraordinary talents expressed in their arts and culture, the resilience with which they have overcome the challenges in their history.

We bring before you what darkens their lives in these days: the tears of those who have lost their loved ones as victims of military aggression. The uncertainty of those who had to flee from their homes and are now fearing about their future. The destruction of precious holy churches in the war.

You are the light of the world. Send your light into the hearts of all those inflicted and inspire them again and again with your spirit of faith, love and hope.

