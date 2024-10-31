Armenian Genocide recognition not a top priority, FM says

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan says that the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide is not a top priority for his ministry.

“Studying the tragic chapters in our history, the Armenian Genocide, or making it a top priority is definitely not on the agenda of the Foreign Ministry,” Mirzoyan said in the parliament on Thursday, responding to opposition MP Armen Rusatmyan’s question.

The minister highlighted efforts to ensure peace and stability in Armenia, including the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, as top priorities for the Foreign Ministry.

