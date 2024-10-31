Armenia FM comments on situation around Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem

Armenia is attentive to its citizens who are located anywhere in the world, and reacts appropriately if their rights are violated. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Thursday’s debates on the 2025 state budget draft at the joint meeting of the standing committees of the National Assembly of Armenia—and commenting on the situation around the “Cows’ Garden” district in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem.

According to the Armenian FM, if evacuation is necessary, people are evacuated.

“This has happened at least several times during the short period of my leadership in the [Armenian foreign policy] department. And the problem regarding the abovementioned district is that the [Armenian] Patriarchate of Jerusalem, being a legal entity, leased its plot of land, but later changed its mind. At the moment, a trial is going on,” the Armenian FM reminded.

