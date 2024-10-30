Newspaper: Armenia FM to attend COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan?

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes as follows, in particular: The [Armenian] authorities’ sources report that [FM] Ararat Mirzoyan intends to participate in the COP29 climate conference to be held in [the Azerbaijani capital] Baku [next month].

Although last Friday, during a closed meeting with the [ruling majority] CC [(Civil Contract)] faction [in parliament], the foreign minister said that he will leave for Baku on the condition that Azerbaijan returns [Armenian] captives to Armenia. Moreover, it is not talking about the military-political leadership of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], but about the captured ordinary citizens. Nonetheless, the [Armenian] foreign minister is in favor even if they [i.e. the Azerbaijanis] do not return [them], there is a need to go and voice at that platform about the return of the [Armenian] captives [in Azerbaijan].

By the way, during the [recent] meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani delegations in [Russia’s] Kazan [city], [Azerbaijani president Ilham] Aliyev gave a preliminary promise that he would meet that demand. This is also due to the fact that yesterday, [Armenian] NSS [(National Security Service)] director Armen Abazyan announced in the parliament that a meeting with the Azerbaijani side on the issue of captives and missing persons is expected in the near future, but he did not specify the timeframes [for this meeting].

Aliyev will take that step based on his own interests, as he needs any one of the RA officials to set foot in Baku so that he can destroy the reality that he carried out ethnic cleansing against the [Armenian] people of Artsakh and uses threats against Armenia. “If we have carried out ethnic cleansing and we are talking to Armenia from the position of strength, how does a high-ranking Armenian official arrive in Baku?” the Azerbaijani propagandists and authorities will declare.

https://news.am/eng/news/849831.html#google_vignette