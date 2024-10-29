How the Jubilee Year begins: Mass in St. Peter’s Square, opening of the Holy Door, a mascot (and other Vatican announcements)

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 10.29.2024).- The Vatican has unveiled a rich lineup of events leading up to the 2025 Jubilee, starting with a powerful opening on Christmas Eve. On December 24 at 7 p.m., Pope Francis will celebrate the Eucharist in St. Peter’s Square, marking the occasion with the symbolic opening of the Holy Door, according to Bishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization. This ceremonial act will invite pilgrims worldwide to join in a journey of spiritual renewal throughout the Jubilee Year.

The Holy Door opening, set to be accompanied by a festive bell concert by the Pontifical Bell Foundry Marinelli, carries a significant message. “Bells are a cherished sound for the people, and in this context, they serve as a joyful announcement for an eagerly anticipated event,” noted Fisichella. Pope Francis will personally cross the threshold first, setting an example for the faithful to “experience the joy of encountering Christ, our hope,” he explained.

In a further gesture of compassion, Pope Francis will visit the Rebibbia prison on December 26, opening a Holy Door there as well, a symbolic act to extend hope to incarcerated individuals globally.

Cultural and Musical Prelude to the Jubilee

Ahead of the official Jubilee opening, the Vatican has organized a series of cultural and musical gatherings. On November 3, the first of these events will feature a performance of Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony at the Auditorium Conciliazione, led by conductor Jader Bignamini. Later, on December 22, the Sistine Chapel Choir will perform polyphonic pieces by Renaissance composer Palestrina at the Church of St. Ignatius, in honor of his upcoming 500th birth anniversary. These concerts aim to celebrate the universal appeal of sacred music and enrich the spiritual atmosphere leading up to the Jubilee.

Art Exhibits: Celebrating Faith Through Iconic Artworks

Several high-profile art exhibits will highlight the Jubilee’s themes of hope and unity. On November 27, Rome will host Marc Chagall’s renowned “White Crucifixion” at the Palazzo Cipolla, marking the first time this piece has come to Italy. Additionally, the Borromini Sacristy in the Church of St. Agnes in Piazza Navona will display a rare collection of Eastern Christian icons on loan from the Vatican Museums from December 16 to February 2025. These “icons of hope,” sourced from Greece, Bulgaria, and beyond, represent diverse Christian traditions, underscoring the Jubilee’s message of peace and brotherhood.

Another exhibit will feature the annual “100 Cribs” display from December 8 to January 6, 2025. This year’s theme honors the city of Rome, drawing visitors to contemplate the universality of Christ’s birth through a variety of nativity scenes.

Vatican’s Showcase at Expo 2025 in Osaka

As part of its Jubilee presence, the Holy See will participate in Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. At the Vatican’s pavilion, the centerpiece will be Caravaggio’s “Deposition,” on loan from the Vatican Museums for six months. Selected personally by Pope Francis, the masterpiece captures themes of resurrection and beauty amid suffering. The artwork aligns with the Expo’s theme, “Beauty Brings Hope,” reinforcing the Vatican’s message of resilience and spirituality.

Notably, the Vatican’s Expo pavilion will feature contributions from prominent Japanese artists, including sculptor Etsuro Sotoo and manga artist Kan Takahama. This collaboration signifies the Vatican’s commitment to engaging diverse cultures and artistic forms in conveying the universal message of hope.

Jubilee Mascot “Luce”: Bridging Tradition with Modernity

In a playful nod to popular culture, the Vatican introduced “Luce,” the Jubilee mascot designed by Italian artist Simone Legno. Luce embodies the modern pilgrim, complete with a yellow raincoat, a mission cross, and a pilgrim’s staff, symbolizing the journey of hope. Her vibrant eyes, representing the light of faith, serve as a relatable symbol for younger generations, connecting traditional spiritual themes with contemporary pop culture.

As preparations continue, the Vatican’s online Jubilee calendar and app will guide visitors in navigating this exceptional year. Divided into categories like “Pilgrimage,” “Cultural Event,” and “Major Event,” the digital resources aim to make the Jubilee accessible and memorable for pilgrims worldwide.

